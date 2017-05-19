Some Delays, Platform Changes On Metro-North New Haven Line Following Train Derailment In Rye

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Metro-North riders should expect some delays and platform changes Friday on the New Haven line following a train derailment Thursday in Rye.
The train has been partially removed from the tracks, but because of the damage, customers traveling between Stamford and Rye to Grand Central will need to use the outbound platform.
Customers traveling to New haven will need to the inbound platform. Metro-North said customers should also expect delays between 10 and 15 minutes.
There were 185 people were on board the train from Stamford to Grand Central when five of the 12 cars derailed around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Twelve people were hurt. Four were taken to local hospitals, including the Metro-North conductor.
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said early reports show the train may have been speeding around a curve.