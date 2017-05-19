Signal Problem, Fallen Debris Causing Subway Service Changes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Signal problems and falling debris are causing problems for subway riders Friday morning.

There is no N and W train service between 57th Street and Seventh Avenue and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in Queens in both directions due to signal problems at Lexington Avenue-59th Street.

The MTA says some northbound N trains are terminating at 42nd Street-Times Square or 57th Street-Seventh Avenue.

W trains are running on the Q line between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and 96th Street in both directions.

Southbound R trains are running on the F line from Jackson heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Lexington Avenue-63rd Street then via the Q to 57th Street-Seventh Avenue.

The MTA says riders should expect delays on the F, N, Q, R and W lines.

Details about the service changes impacting N,Q,R and W service. pic.twitter.com/igLbtkCq05 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 19, 2017

There are also service changes on 1, 2 and 3 lines due to fallen debris at Hoyt Street.

Southbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street. Southbound 3 trains are running on the 1 line from Chambers Street to South Ferry and 3 shuttle train service is operating between New Lots Avenue and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Some southbound 3 trains are terminating at 42nd Street-Times Sq, 14th Street, Chambers Street or Wall Street.

#ServiceAlert: s/b 2 & 3 service changes, due to fallen debris at Hoyt St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kHr6B — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 19, 2017

The MTA says riders should expect delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.

