Times Square Crash Suspect Richard Rojas Expected To Face Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of driving into pedestrians in Times Square, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 others, is expected to face a judge on Friday.

Bronx resident Richard Rojas, 26, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Rojas was heavily guarded as he left the 7th precinct station house Thursday, ignoring cameras, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It was just before noon Thursday that investigators say Rojas plowed his car into the crowds in the heart of bustling Times Square.

“People were running, scattered everywhere, falling,” one witness said,

Police said the car sped down Seventh Avenue before making a sharp U-turn, jumping the curb at 42nd Street where the first person was hit.

“He proceeds on that west side sidewalk for three and half blocks, where he hits a stanchion,” said NYPD Chief of Manhattan South Detectives William Aubry.

The vehicle eventually stopped atop that stanchion, a metal barrier, before bursting into flames.

“I saw the flames coming out underneath and someone was being pulled from underneath the car,” a witness said.

The impact killed 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman visiting from Michigan and injured more than 20. Elsman’s 13-year-old sister was among those injured, police said.

Rojas was knocked to the ground by a nearby restaurant bouncer, who with others helped hold him until police took him away.

City leaders, reassuring concerned tourists and New Yorkers that the incident does not appear to be an act of terror.

“No indication this is terrorism,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The suspect was taken from Midtown to the Seventh Precinct to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

Police sources tell CBS2 that Rojas passed the breathalyzer test. But sources said Rojas initially tested positive for marijuana. Further testing was under way late Thursday to determine whether there were any additional drugs in his system.

Police sources also said a possible motive for the incident was suicide by cop.

Rojas’s childhood friend says he seemed to become emotionally disturbed after a stint in the Navy from 2011 to 2014.

“That’s my friend,” Harrison Ramos said. “I’m concerned for him. It hurts.”

Just last Thursday, Rojas was arrested for menacing, accused of pulling a kitchen knife on a visitor to his Bronx home.

In April 2015, he was arrested for DWI in Manhattan and later pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. In August 2008, he was also arrested for DWI in Queens.

He was also arrested on suspicion of battery in 2012 at the Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was stationed at the time.