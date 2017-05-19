Father, Son Graduating Together From William Paterson University

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two generations are graduating together from William Paterson University.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Duvinson Jeanty.
The 63-year-old Haitian immigrant is earning his degree in finance after 10 years in college.
“It’s always been my dream, my goal to finish college,” said Jeanty, who is graduating Friday with his 27-year-old son, Benjamin.
“It’s crazy, my dad has been a big inspiration for me,” said Benjamin, who has been working full time with special needs kid while also going to school. “It’s an emotional time, it’s an unbelievable time.”
He chose William Paterson because of his dad.
“I never told him that, but that was the reason why I transferred,” said Benjamin, who majored in psychology. “I thought that I’d be the first to graduate, but being with my father graduating together, it means that much more.”
Duvinson retired after 25 years as a bus driver with NJ TRANSIT.