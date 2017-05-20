5/20 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend, folks! The weather story will be dramatically different thanks to MUCH cooler air settling in…the heat wave is over! Expect clearing skies this afternoon with temps only reaching the low to mid 60s – about 30 degrees colder than the past three days!
Tomorrow will be a spectacular finish to the weekend with bright blue skies, light breezes, and temps once again in the mid 60s. We should be in the low 70s, so it’ll be a little on the “cool” side…but a beauty nonetheless!
Monday will be a bit milder with temps near 70, but you’ll want to grab the rain gear. Looks like a soaking is heading our way.
Enjoy the weekend!