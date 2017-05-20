False Reports Of Gunfire Prompt Chaos Following Concert At The Barclays Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chaos erupted at the Barclays Center Friday night after false reports of gunfire following a rap concert.
The NYPD says people leaving a concert by the rapper Future reported hearing gunshots.
Some concertgoers say people started running and ducking for cover after hearing a loud bang.
The arena posted a tweet late Friday saying “There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena.”
“A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely,” the tweet continued.
Officers responding to the scene say they found no evidence of actual gunfire.