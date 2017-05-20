Man Sought After He Alleged Hit Another Man In Face With Rock In Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say hit another man in the face with a rock after an argument in Queens.
The 28-year-old victim was paying for groceries at Chung Fat Supermarket on Main Street in Flushing around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 when he got into a dispute with another man.
Police said the suspect followed the victim from the store, grabbed a rock from the ground, and struck him in the face before running off.
The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his face.
Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short, straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the word “Rowland” written on it, blue jeans and tan work boots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.