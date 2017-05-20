Police Looking For Missing Elderly Manhattan Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is hoping to locate an elderly man who was last seen in Manhattan Friday afternoon.
Police say 71-year-old Joel Cantos was seen leaving his apartment on the Upper West Side around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
He’s approximately 5’9″ tall and 154 pounds with a thin build, a light complexion, brown eyes, and gray hair.
Cantos was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, according to police.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.