Police Looking For Missing Elderly Manhattan Man

May 20, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Manhattan, NYPD, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is hoping to locate an elderly man who was last seen in Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Police say 71-year-old Joel Cantos was seen leaving his apartment on the Upper West Side around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

He’s approximately 5’9″ tall and 154 pounds with a thin build, a light complexion, brown eyes, and gray hair.

Cantos was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch