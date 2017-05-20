CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
3 Ejections, 3 Batters Hit As Yankees Lose To Rays

May 20, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: MLB, New York Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays won their season-high fourth in a row, beating the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday in a game that included three hit batters, three ejections and one animated argument.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge hit his 15th home run, most in the majors. He also doubled and has a career-best eight-game hitting streak.

New York manager Joe Girardi used his hands to cover the plate with dirt after being tossed by umpire Scott Barry in the fifth inning. That came right after pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected by Barry during a mound visit.

Rays starter Matt Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off Masahiro Tanaka.

Andriese (4-1) hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out. The 6-foot-7 Judge dropped his bat and calmly went to first base after being struck.

Tanaka (5-3) struggled for the second consecutive start, allowing six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in three-plus innings. The Yankees ace gave up a career-high eight runs and career high-tying four homers over 1 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss last Sunday to Houston.

Dickerson hit a leadoff homer in the first and a three-run drive in the fourth. Longoria also homered for the Rays and Logan Morrison had a two-run single during a three-run fifth that made it 9-4.

After Morrison’s single, Rothschild went to the mound and was tossed.

Chase Headley drove in three runs for the Yankees, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games. They had been 12-0 when Judge homered.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Sanchez was back in the lineup after sitting out Friday with a stiff neck. He stayed in Saturday’s game after being struck on the mask by Daniel Robertson’s foul ball in the sixth.

Rays: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles’ tendon surgery), who had his rehab assignment at Class A Charlotte shut down last Sunday after three games because of foot soreness, took batting practice against RHP Tommy Hunter and could resume running Monday. … Hunter (right calf strain) threw 27 pitches but has not started fielding drills.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (3-2), coming off 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 7-1 win over Kansas City Tuesday, faces Rays RHP Chris Archer (3-2) Sunday. Archer struggled his last time out, giving up seven runs and career-high six walks in an 8-7 loss Monday at Cleveland.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

