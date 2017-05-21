5/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning! Another cool start out there (even downright chilly for some), but we’re waking up to much brighter skies today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temps climb into the mid and uppers 60s this afternoon with a comfortable breeze.
Clouds once again increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. You’ll want the umbrella handy as we head back to work and school Monday. Looks like a steady rain, especially during the morning hours. Even a few rumbles are possible… 1-2″ before it wraps up.
We clear out again for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!