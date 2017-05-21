5/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

May 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning! Another cool start out there (even downright chilly for some), but we’re waking up to much brighter skies today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temps climb into the mid and uppers 60s this afternoon with a comfortable breeze.

md tomorrow highs 5/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Clouds once again increase tonight ahead of our next rain maker. You’ll want the umbrella handy as we head back to work and school Monday. Looks like a steady rain, especially during the morning hours. Even a few rumbles are possible… 1-2″ before it wraps up.

nu tu 7day auto7 5/21 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

We clear out again for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch