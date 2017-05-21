5/21 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A bright finish to the weekend as we head through this afternoon. Temps will reach the mid and upper 60s, with even some low 70s in central NJ. Clouds thicken tonight ahead of our next rain maker.
It looks like a soggy start to the work week with occasional rain on Monday. Temps hang in the low 60s for most with even a few rumbles possible at times.
After some lingering showers early Tuesday, especially east of the city, partly sunny skies return by the afternoon with temps in the low 70s, right where we should be.
Shower chances then return by midweek. Stay tuned for updates!