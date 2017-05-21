5/21 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 21, 2017 12:30 PM

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A bright finish to the weekend as we head through this afternoon. Temps will reach the mid and upper 60s, with even some low 70s in central NJ.  Clouds thicken tonight ahead of our next rain maker.

nu tu surface6 5/21 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

It looks like a soggy start to the work week with occasional rain on Monday. Temps hang in the low 60s for most with even a few rumbles possible at times.

nu tu 7day auto 1 5/21 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

After some lingering showers early Tuesday, especially east of the city, partly sunny skies return by the afternoon with temps in the low 70s, right where we should be.

Shower chances then return by midweek. Stay tuned for updates!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch