Masked Woman Sprayed Bus Driver In Face In Bedford-Stuyvesant, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a woman who allegedly sprayed a city bus driver in the face with an unidentified substance in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
Around 10:50 p.m. this past Friday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver was letting off passengers aboard the B15 bus at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue, police said.
The woman sprayed the driver with the unknown substance, causing discomfort and a burning sensation, police said.
The driver was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, police said.
The suspect was last seen wearing a surgical mask and all dark clothing, police said.
Police have released multiple surveillance photos.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.