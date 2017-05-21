Search On For Suspect In Brownsville, Brooklyn Tool Theft

May 21, 2017 4:26 PM
Brooklyn, Brownsville, Tool Theft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a suspect who stole construction tools twice from the same Brownsville, Brooklyn building.

The thefts happened at the building at 381 Rockaway Ave., police said.

In the first incident, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, the suspect got into the building and took a construction tool worth about $125, police said. He then left the scene.

In the second incident, at 3:37 a.m. Thursday, April 27, the suspect got into the building again through an unsecured window and took several construction tools worth about $200, and left the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male with a medium build, last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark coat, blue jeans and dark shoes. Police have released surveillance video.

Brownsville, Brooklyn Tool Theft Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in the theft of construction tools from a Brownsville, Brooklyn building. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

