Gov. Cuomo Asks For Federal Assistance To Help With ‘Intolerable’ Problems At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on President Donald Trump for federal help at Penn Station, saying the “impact of the state of disrepair” is at “a tipping point.”

Cuomo put out a letter to Trump on Sunday. He wants the federal government to help figure out and fund transportation alternatives while repair work is undertaken after a spate of problems including two derailments.

“Amtrak has now announced that they will do emergency repairs on the tracks this summer,” Cuomo’s letter read. “It just isn’t feasible for the system to sustain this trauma.”

He also reiterated a call he has made before, that a private operator should take over operations at Penn Station from Amtrak.

“At a minimum, I believe Amtrak should turn over construction and operations to a private sector terminal operator because all the past experience has suggested that Amtrak does not have the funds and expertise to consistently invest and manage over the ‎long-term Penn Station’s complex combination of track infrastructure and terminal operation,” the governor said.

Amtrak operates the station that is also used by the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit commuter lines. In his letter, Cuomo said he knew Trump believed in “privatization where appropriate.”

State Senator Todd Kaminsky echoed the governor’s sentiment.

“I talk with commuters every day, many of whom have taken the LIRR for decades, have never experienced this level of dysfunction,” the lawmaker from Long Island said in a statement sent to CBS2. “As Penn Station is a major rail-hub and a critical part of the Northeast U.S. economy, it certainly behoves the federal government to get involved immediately and provide necessary funding. Lastly, I have repeatedly called for Amtrak to be removed as the operator of Penn Station, and any valid alternative should be reviewed and discussed as soon as possible.”

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

