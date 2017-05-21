More Than A Dozen Hurt In 5-Alarm Staten Island Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three firefighters and four police officers are among the 15 people injured in a 5-alarm fire that tore through a Staten Island apartment building early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire broke on the fourth floor of 255 Mill Road 4 a.m. and quickly spread to the fifth and sixth floors.

“The fire went to a fifth alarm,” FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said. “Approximately 250 firefighters and EMT’s and about 50 units responded. The members did an aggressive interior attack and kept the fire from spreading further than it did.”

It too responding units almost two hours to bring the blaze under control. In total, fifteen people were hurt, including three firefighters and four police officers.

Officials say the police officers suffered smoke inhalation. Two of the firefighters were more seriously hurt by a combination of heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, but their conditions have since improved. Eight civilians also suffered minor injuries.

2 @FDNY fire fighters seriously hurt in Staten Island apartment house blaze. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/2aKdW8ITZF — NYRogerStern (@NYRogerStern) May 21, 2017

The building suffered extensive damage, but the blaze left some parts able to be reoccupied. Residents started returning to their apartments as the morning went on.

Some described what they saw as the flames broke out.

“It was around 4:30 I saw some smoke coming through the window and I heard noise outside and I thought ‘oh my gosh, what’s going on?’,” Violetta Bartolome tells CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Then my husband called and said get out, so I rushed out with the girls.”

One woman said she saw a neighbor coming out and apologizing for starting the blaze as she was being evacuated from the building.

“I knew this lady from the third floor or fourth floor, she has a cat, she came downstairs. She was doing her laundry at that time, and then she went to the laundry and had a candle on and her cat might have dropped it, like she said, and set the apartment on fire,” resident Maria Alvarado said.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but at this time it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.