Suspects Sought In Connection To Armed Robbery Bar In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a bar in Newark last week.
Authorities say officers responded to reports of a robbery at Paraiso Bar on Orange Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Two male suspects allegedly entered the bar and demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint.
The suspects are both described as African American. One of the men is between 30 and 40-years-old and was last seen wearing a red shirt. There is no additional description on the second suspect.