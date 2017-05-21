Man Found Dead, Boy Injured In Staten Island Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead this weekend at the scene of a fire on Staten Island, and a 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital.
The FDNY was called at 10:56 p.m. Saturday to the scene of the fire in a three-story residence at 59 Pembrook Loop, near Bloomingdale Road.
A 62-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy were found inside the house, police said. The man – identified as Anthony Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The boy was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, police said.
The fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze. The investigation continued late Sunday, police said.
About five hours later, three firefighters and four police officers were among the 15 people injured in an unrelated extra-alarm fire at an apartment building elsewhere on Staten Island.