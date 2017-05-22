1-Year-Old Staten Island Girl In Critical Condition After Apparently Swallowing Mother’s Methadone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-year-old girl is in critical condition after apparently swallowing her mother’s methadone.
The incident happened Sunday on Grantwood Avenue near Sinclair Avenue.
The child’s mother, Alison Acito, told police that both she and the child went to sleep at around 5:30 p.m. and when she woke up at 8 p.m. the child was barely breathing. That’s when she called 911.
Police responded and gave the child Narcan.
The child was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical but stable condition.
Both Acito and her boyfriend take liquid methadone which they keep in a plastic water bottle, and authorities believe the child accidentally ingested some.