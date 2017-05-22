50 People To Know: Sandy Hook Mother Rebecca Kowalski

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week’s 50 People To Know shares the special story of a mother and her love for her son.
Chase Kowalski was a lightning fast 7-year-old who loved all sports and had an incredible competitive spirit.
He was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, but that spirit lives on through his family and friends and the foundation set up in his name, which is run by an amazing woman – his mother, Rebecca Kowalski.
On Sunday, June 4th at the Waterbury Palace in Connecticut there will be a special fundraiser for the CMAK Foundation, called Chasing the Music. It will feature performances from members of the New York Philharmonic, led by principal cellist Carter Brey.
To learn more about the event, click here.