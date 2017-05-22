5/22 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Periods of rain are expected this afternoon as a frontal system approaches; areas south and east of the city will see the heaviest rain with flooding possible. Highs today will be running a little cooler than yesterday in the low 60’s.
After some leftover evening rain, things should quiet down into the overnight. It will be cool and damp with temps falling into the upper 50’s or so by daybreak.
Tomorrow will start off rain-free, but a chance will return into the afternoon and evening. Expect slightly warmer highs in the low 70’s.
As for Wednesday, it looks like we’ll briefly tap into higher pressure with only low-end rain chances expected. Highs that day will be in the 70’s.