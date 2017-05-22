5/22 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning, folks! Grab the umbrella out the door this morning, we’ll be dealing with occasional rain through tonight. It could be on the heavy side at times, but there will be some breaks in the action as well. Temps cooler than yesterday, in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a drier day, but likely staying on the cloudy side with some breaks of sun. It’ll be milder with temps in the low and mid 70s.
It looks to remain unsettled heading through the midweek period with more rain chances.