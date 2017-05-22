SOON: President Trump, Israeli Prime Min. Netanyahu Make Remarks | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

2 Men Allegedly Steal Service Dog From Army Veteran In The Bronx

May 22, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said attacked an Army veteran and took off with his service dog in the Bronx.

It happened back on Mother’s Day.

Police said the 40-year-old victim was walking his dog on East 194th Street near Valentine Avenue when the suspects came up behind him, punched him and then ran off with the 8-month-old puppy, 1010 WINS reported.

service dog stolen 2 2 Men Allegedly Steal Service Dog From Army Veteran In The Bronx

Brian Cohen is wanted for allegedly stealing a service dog (right) from a man in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD)

One of the suspects has been identified as Brian Cohen, who is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife, 1010 WINS reported.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch