2 Men Allegedly Steal Service Dog From Army Veteran In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said attacked an Army veteran and took off with his service dog in the Bronx.
It happened back on Mother’s Day.
Police said the 40-year-old victim was walking his dog on East 194th Street near Valentine Avenue when the suspects came up behind him, punched him and then ran off with the 8-month-old puppy, 1010 WINS reported.
One of the suspects has been identified as Brian Cohen, who is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife, 1010 WINS reported.
The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.
