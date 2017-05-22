WFAN Best Sports Figures: #5 — Eli Manning

May 22, 2017 6:21 AM
Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 1-12, we asked you to vote on the best local sports figures over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Most Giants fans probably don’t care much about why Eli Manning didn’t want to play for the San Diego Chargers. They’re just glad he ended up in New York.

Manning threatened to sit out the season if the Chargers drafted him with the first pick in 2004. They did it anyway, but then quickly dealt him to the Giants.

Thirteen years later, Manning has built a strong case for his enshrinement in Canton. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and the Giants’ all-time leader in passing yards (48,218) and passing touchdowns (320).

And of course, he’s a two-time world champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Chicago Bears v New York Giants

Giants QB Eli Manning waves to fans after a win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The quiet, mild-mannered Manning has been a streaky QB throughout his career, but fortunately for the Giants and their fans, he’s shown a tendency to get hot when it matters most, going 8-4 in the playoffs. After the 2007 season, he led Big Blue to one of the most stunning upsets in NFL history, beating the previously undefeated Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII. He provided an encore four years later, topping New England 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. In both games, Manning orchestrated game-winning touchdown drives in the final minutes.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are still looking for their first NFL title.

