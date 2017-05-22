Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

May 22, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

With the weekend finally behind us, Jerry returned to his coveted Monday morning platform.

The “update maven” broke down a hit-and-miss weekend for the baseball locals as the Mets were unable to complete a sweep of the Angels on Sunday, while the Yankees managed to salvage the finale of their set with the Rays.

Jerry then bounced around the NBA and NHL playoffs, focusing on a massive win by the undermanned Celtics in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Have a listen.

