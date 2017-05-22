Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 22, 2017

May 22, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer got some things off his chest to kick off the work week, namely the struggles of one Masahiro Tanaka.

Boomer and Craig talked plenty about the Yankees and Mets, got into the ongoing Kristaps Porzingis-Knicks saga, and then bounced around the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

