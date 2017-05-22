Lawmakers: 6-Month Extension For Haitian Refugees To Stay In U.S. Is Not Enough

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of Haitian refugees living in New York were worried the Trump administration would send them back this summer.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the refugees have gotten a reprieve – but not for as long as they hoped.
Haitians who fled to the U.S. after the devastating earthquake in 2010 have been begging the federal government for an 18-month extension to their temporary protective status. They got six.
“Which is not enough,” said state Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens), who is Haitian-American. “So we’re going to continue to keep the pressure going.”
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said conditions are improving in Haiti, and the extension is long enough to give the government there time to prepare to take the 58,000 people back.
“That’s absurd,” said Brooklyn City Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-45th). “No intelligent person can believe there will be any significant change in Haiti in six months.”
Another extension is possible, but Kelly said the Haitians covered by it should get their travel documents in order.