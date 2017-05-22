Breaking: Police: 19 Dead In Suspected Terrorist Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert At Manchester Arena | NYPD Closely Monitoring | Photos | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Driver Charged, Woman Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On The Long Island Expressway

May 22, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: brentwood, John Durant, Long Island Expressway, plainview, Scott Rapoport, Suffolk County Police, Wicks Road

CHESTERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver going the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway crashed into another car on Monday.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, the man is now facing charges.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at exit 46 in Plainview — a troubling scene with an equally troubling story.

Suffolk County Police said the man behind the wheel of an SUV — who has since been charged with DWI — drove the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and crashed into an oncoming sedan, injuring the female driver.

The accident snarled traffic on the LIE.

Police said the errant driver entered the expressway at Wicks Road in Brentwood which conceivably means her could have been driving against traffic for 10 miles or longer before the crash.

“That makes me sick, makes me sick,” one bystander said.

Police said the wrong-way driver is 41-year-old John Durant of Pelham. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and charged with DWI and reckless endangerment.

The 24-year-old woman driving the sedan, Fatima Parwana of Medford, was treated and released from an unnamed hospital.

 

