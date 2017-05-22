Service Returns To Several Manhattan-Bound N Stations On Sea Beach Line

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Service returns to several N stations on the Sea Beach line Monday following more than a year of renovations to platforms, stairways, lighting and more as part of a multi-million dollar project to make platforms more accessible.
Seven N line subway stations in Brooklyn were completely closed to Manhattan-bound traffic while two others were switching tracks to make room for construction.
The 14-month long shut down caused quite the headache for some like Ray Domenech, adding time and extra travel to their commute.
“Sometimes we have to go to Coney Island and then back to Manhattan,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
But the need for improvement was undeniable. Stations like Bay Parkway is more than 100 years old and was showing its age.
On Monday, the first leg of the MTA’s $395 million project is complete. With it comes reopened Manhattan-bound platforms from 8th Avenue to 86th Street with improved subway platforms, new stairs and elevators and an upgraded communication system for train announcements and access for the disabled at some stations.
But riders who managed to get through the shut down of Manhattan-bound traffic will soon have to get through another commuting hurdle. Work on the Brooklyn-bound side will shut down in July.