Rainfall Causing Flooding Concerns In Parts Of New Jersey

MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On and off rainfall is causing flooding concerns in low lying areas.

In Manasquan, minor flooding was seen on Third Avenue just off Brielle Road near what’s known as the glimmer glass, a marshy area where the ocean meets the Manasquan River and causes minor flooding during heavy downpours.

CHECK THE FORECAST

Many residents are hoping their barbecues and beach days do not get washed out for the unofficial start of summer this Friday.

“We’re hoping it clears up for the weekend,” fisherman Lee Dunkin said.

Jack Zito’s family owns a restaurant in town and is looking for a strong start to the summer season.

“My family owns Surf Shack Daily and rain and stuff never helps out,” Zito said.

Mayor Ed Donovan says the rain this week will not stop beach preps, but it may slow it down.

The worst is yet to come on Thursday.

“Manasquan is very low lying and very flat, the water doesn’t drain very well I think on 25th we’re having a new moon which effects the level of the tides,” Donovan said.

With the full moon, often times the tides pull in and if there’s a strong wind it keeps the water on back areas and cause more flooding.