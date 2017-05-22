NYPD Officers In Trouble After Suspect Escapes In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers have been suspended after a suspect escaped from custody in Brooklyn over the weekend.
Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the 18-year-old suspect in the back of a squad car near Brooklyn Criminal Court at 120 Schermerhorn St., when he escaped, police said.
The suspect had handcuffs on him when he fled, police said.
The suspects were described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with an afro, police said.
The suspect’s name has not been released.