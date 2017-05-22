NYPD Officers In Trouble After Suspect Escapes In Brooklyn

May 22, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, NYPD, Suspect Escapes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers have been suspended after a suspect escaped from custody in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the 18-year-old suspect in the back of a squad car near Brooklyn Criminal Court at 120 Schermerhorn St., when he escaped, police said.

The suspect had handcuffs on him when he fled, police said.

The suspects were described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with an afro, police said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch