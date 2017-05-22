Some Rio Olympic Medals Are Falling Apart, Including Silver Won By Newark Boxer Shakur Stevenson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Athletes generally dream of winning Olympic medals, treasuring them for life, then passing them on to their children or grandchildren.

But nine months after the Rio Olympics concluded, more than 100 athletes are reportedly complaining that their medals are already falling apart.

Organizers of the games say they’re working to resolve the issue, which includes the awards peeling or suffering unsightly stains.

“We’re seeing problems with the covering on between 6 or 7 percent of the medals, and it seems to be to do with the difference in temperatures,” Rio Games spokesman Mario Andrada told reporters Friday. “Together with the IOC, we’re setting up a system for replacing the defective medals.”

The medals are made from recycled material. The problems seem to be more common with silver medals, organizers said.

Newark bantamweight Shakur Stevenson, who won silver at Rio, said his medal is among those that aren’t holding up.

“My Olympic medal is definitely breaking apart,” the 19-year-old said after knocking out Carlos Suarez at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to NJ.com.

Stevenson, however, thought he might be to blame.

“I kind of spilled some stuff on it,” he said.

But the fact that Stevenson is not alone suggests he’s being too hard on himself.