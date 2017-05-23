5/23 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
More clouds filter in this afternoon with some light rain or a shower possible, but mainly to our south. Highs today will average 10-15° warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 70’s.
We’ll see a slightly better chance of rain tonight as a system passes offshore. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 50’s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking like a mainly dry day as we find ourselves between systems. It will be on the warm side again with temps in the low to mid 70’s.
As for Thursday, it will be cooler, rainy and breezy. Highs that day will only be in the mid and low 60’s.