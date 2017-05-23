AMBER Alert: Upstate NY Girl Abducted By Two Teens Is ‘In Imminent Danger’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An AMBER Alert has been activated for a 12-year-old girl abducted in Lyndon, New York.
New York State Police in Mathias said McKenzie R. Wilson was abducted at around 5 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen traveling southeast possibly heading for the Allegany Mountains. They are in a red pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado with NY Plates CXA5836.
The suspects, 18-year-old Joshua R. Monette and John Harvey, 16, took Wilson under circumstances that lead police to believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.
The suspects are believed to be armed with handguns, according to the NYSP.
Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Machias at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.