Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 23, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

We had ourselves a quite a show. The guys discussed the Yankees, who keep rolling right along, and Matt Harvey, who will face the music (and the Padres) on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Later, they got into Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has decided to skip voluntary OTAs.

Boomer and Craig also spent some time talking about the terrorist attack that followed an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Al Dukes claims he has a new t-shirt he is looking forward to revealing, and a 75-year-old fella named “Tony,” who says he lives in Cooperstown, fancies himself a “baseball fanatic.” The guys talked about the new fan section at Yankee Stadium dedicated to Aaron Judge, and they speculated on what Mike Francesa’s final show might be like.

There was all that and a lot more, including some free Tuesday night gambling advice.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

