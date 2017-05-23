CONCERT ATTACK: 22 Dead In Suicide Bomb Attack At Ariana Grande Show In Manchester | Bomber ID'd, Another Suspect In CustodyNYPD Monitoring | Reactions | Photos | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Yanks Prevail Again, Harvey Needs A Good One, OBJ’s A No-Show

May 23, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig had a full slate of talking points on Tuesday morning.

They started with the Yankees, who took care of business in the Bronx on Monday night by defeating the Royals, 4-2. The guys then transitioned to the Mets, who will have Matt Harvey back on the mound on Tuesday, his first start at Citi Field since serving a team-enforced suspension.

As for football, the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. has blown off voluntary OTAs. This after the attention-starved wide receiver vowed to work harder than ever in preparation for the season.

Boomer and Craig also spent some time discussing the unthinkable tragedy in Manchester, England.

Have a listen.

