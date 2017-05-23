Boomer & Carton: Yanks Prevail Again, Harvey Needs A Good One, OBJ’s A No-Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig had a full slate of talking points on Tuesday morning.
They started with the Yankees, who took care of business in the Bronx on Monday night by defeating the Royals, 4-2. The guys then transitioned to the Mets, who will have Matt Harvey back on the mound on Tuesday, his first start at Citi Field since serving a team-enforced suspension.
As for football, the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. has blown off voluntary OTAs. This after the attention-starved wide receiver vowed to work harder than ever in preparation for the season.
Boomer and Craig also spent some time discussing the unthinkable tragedy in Manchester, England.
Have a listen.