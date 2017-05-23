2 Arrested Near Brooklyn College After Alleged Robbery, Retaliation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were arrested near the Brooklyn College campus Tuesday, after a robbery victim allegedly came back for retaliation.
Police said a man was held up Tuesday morning by two other men, and the victim came back in with two people he knew around 4 p.m. near the Brooklyn College Student Center, at 2705 Campus Rd. in Flatbush-Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.
One of the people with the victim had a BB gun, police said.
Officers responded and two people were arrested, police told 1010 WINS. It was not specified who was arrested.