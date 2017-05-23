Silverman: Loss Of Defensive Focus Causing Problems For Cavaliers

By Steve Silverman

» More Columns

After two blowout wins in Boston, the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be well on their way to a four-game sweep of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

The wins were epic, especially the 130-86 demolition in Game 2. After falling behind by 14 points after the first quarter, the second period turned into a flat-out runaway, as the Celtics were outscored by 27 points on their famous parquet floor and fell behind by 41 points at halftime.

LISTEN: ‘City Game’ Podcast: Talking Playoffs With Ian Eagle

Things got worse after the loss, when it was announced that superstar Isaiah Thomas was out for the remainder of the playoffs with a serious hip injury. How could they possibly compete with LeBron James and company without their little big man, who has been able to command the fourth quarter time and time again this year.

The Celtics were supposed to be quaking in their Nikes when they took the floor at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for Game 3 on Sunday. The pregame crew on TNT was expecting more of the same, basically laughing at Charles Barkley when he said that “Celtics pride” would show up and Boston would stay within 10 points. (Old Chuck started to back off on that by the end of the segment, saying the Celtics would only keep the margin close to 10.)

But there was something different about Game 3, and there were small differences in Boston’s favor at every point of call.

They were still losing throughout, but the margin was 11 after the first quarter and 16 at halftime. That was certainly a lot better than what had gone on at TD Garden.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens saw his team was still in the game, and he did some old-fashioned coaching at halftime. He told his charges to “outwork” the Cavs in the second half and their hosts would find a way to let them back in the game.

Boston did just that, but it also did a lot more. The Celtics moved the ball the way they had against Chicago and Washington in the first two rounds and found the open man. That was part of it, but the key was the outside shooting and scoring of Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley, along with contributions from Al Horford, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko.

Start with Smart, who knocked down 7 of 10 3-point shots and scored 27 points, and add in Bradley, who scored 20 and hit the dramatic, pinball-like game-winner that bounced on the back of the rim for two seconds before it rattled home.

How were the Celtics able to work their offense so well against a Cleveland team that had reeled off 10 straight playoff wins this year before Sunday’s game?

The Cavs are a strong defensive team, and when they started the series, they had a defensive agenda. Their purpose was to stop Thomas and keep him from exploding on the scoreboard and draining 3-pointers.

Thomas was a second-team All-NBA player despite his 5-foot-9 stature – and he may actually be smaller than that – and his ability to take over games in the fourth quarter was the primary reason Boston finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the East. He averaged 28.9 points per game and also knocked down 46.3 percent of his shots. He also handed out 5.9 assists per night.

Most teams try to slow Thomas down because they know that stopping him is impossible. The Cavs are a lot stronger defensively than most teams, and that’s why their goals were more demanding.

They were well on their way to putting the clamps on Thomas when he went down and out with his brutal hip problem

That was clearly a huge blow for Boston, but it also had an impact on the Cavaliers. Instead of knowing their defensive game plan, they were left without a focal point.

They had been running at Thomas and double-teaming him, and they didn’t have that option any longer. Boston also had its ball-movement game working perfectly, and they mounted a huge and winning comeback over the last two quarters.

The Cavs actually stretched the lead to 21 points, before Boston’s mindset and shooting took over.

So, what changes in Game 4 that could turn this back in Cleveland’s favor?

Start off with a return to form by James, who was poor in Game 3. He scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times.

James does not have those kind of games very often, and it seems reasonable to expect 30-plus points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Game 4 Tuesday night.

That would make it tough on the Celtics, but not impossible. The key for Boston is its ability to move the ball around and find the open man. Cleveland’s defensive focus is not likely to change.

The Cavs may think Smart is the man because of his 3-point shooting in the last game, but it is much more likely to be a Bradley, Horford, Crowder, Olynyk or possibly rookie Jaylen Brown who leads them.

I’m not saying Boston will pull off the monumental comeback and win the series, but the Celtics will win one more game before Cleveland figures it out.

It seems much more likely that the second Boston win will come in Game 4.

There is some pride for the team in green that everybody has written off. They should have just enough to put a scare into the Cavs and win a second game in the series.

Follow Steve on Twitter at @Profootballboy