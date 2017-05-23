Empire State Building Turns Tower Lights Off In Solidarity With Victims In Manchester Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Empire State Building darkened its tower lights Tuesday evening in solidarity with the victims and families affected by Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, England.

An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old college student were among the 22 people killed in an apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The first victim to be publicly identified in the Manchester attack was 18-year-old college student Georgina Callander who was said to be a huge fan of the pop singer.

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos also died. Her school principal called her “a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.”

Meanwhile, as many as 15 people are still reportedly missing near 24 hours after the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the injured at a children’s hospital.

“To cut off young lives in this way is absolutely devastating,” May said.

Several other cities around the U.K. held vigils Tuesday night in a show of solidarity. Queen Elizabeth II also issued a statement expressing her admiration for the way the people of Manchester reacted to the “act of barbarity.”

The royal family, the Manchester United soccer team, and the United Nations also held moments of silence for the victims. Locally, the Yankees also held a moment of silence before their game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday.

The lights of the Colosseum in Rome and the Eiffel Tower in Paris were also dimmed in remembrance of the victims in Monday’s attack.