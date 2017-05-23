Famed Northport, L.I. Bar Gunther’s Tap Room Destroyed By Fire

NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island watering hole once frequented by legendary Beat Generation novelist and poet Jack Kerouac has been destroyed by fire.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Gunther’s Tap Room on Main Street in Northport. Fire officials said the blaze took three hours to put out.
The fire was terribly tough to fight because the bar had tin ceilings and walls, firefighters said.
A Newsday report said three firefighters suffered minor injuries, and six residents were evacuated from the apartments above the bar.
Investigators late Tuesday said it appeared that the flames started behind the bar, but they were still looking for the cause.