Off-Duty Correction Officer Accidentally Shoots On Finger, Wounds Woman At Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty correction officer accidentally fired a round and struck his own finger and a woman in a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant Tuesday.
The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. at Mamasita Bar & Grill, 818 Tenth Ave., officials told CBS2.
The 56-year-old correction officer let a round go from his gun and accidentally shot his own finger, officials said. The woman was hit in the leg, officials said.
Both were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and were expected to recover.