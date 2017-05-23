Off-Duty Correction Officer Accidentally Shoots On Finger, Wounds Woman At Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant

May 23, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: Hell's Kitchen, Mamasita's Bar & Grill, Off-Duty NYC Correction Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty correction officer accidentally fired a round and struck his own finger and a woman in a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. at Mamasita Bar & Grill, 818 Tenth Ave., officials told CBS2.

The 56-year-old correction officer let a round go from his gun and accidentally shot his own finger, officials said. The woman was hit in the leg, officials said.

Both were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and were expected to recover.

