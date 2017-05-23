Man Dies After Allegedly Being Attacked For Catcalling Woman In Inwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has died after he and a second man were attacked after allegedly catcalling a woman on an Upper Manhattan street.
Lucio Bravo, 69, who is homeless, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, police said. His death comes a day after the arrest of a suspect – Branlee Gonzalez, 18, of the Bronx – who was charged with assault.
Police said around 3:30 a.m. this past Thursday, the assailant beat Bravo and a 39-year-old man after they catcalled his girlfriend in front of 96 Sherman Ave., near Dyckman Street in Inwood.
Bravo suffered serious head trauma and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. The younger man suffered bruising.
The attack was caught on surveillance video.