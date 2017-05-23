Katy Perry On Taylor Swift Feud: ‘She Started It And It’s Time For Her To Finish It’

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – Katy Perry confirmed her feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift during Monday night’s Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.
“That’s true, there is a situation,” Perry told James Corden, adding that it started as a dispute over backup dancers. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”
Perry’s new song “Swish Swish” reportedly includes veiled references to the dispute with Swift. Swift’s 2014 song “Bad Blood” was reportedly written about Perry.
“I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry said. “I do the right thing any time I feel that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut down and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like ‘OK, cool. Cool, that’s how want to do it?’ Karma.”
Perry went on to say she’s ready for the feud to be over.
“What I want to say is that I’m ready for the BS to be done,” Perry said. “I think personally that women together, not divided… Women together will heal the world.”