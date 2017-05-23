New Food Pantry On Long Island Helps Feed Hungry While Providing Jobs

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new collaboration in Nassau County helps to feed the hungry while also providing jobs.
The brand new food pantry is located on Hansen Avenue in Freeport.
It’s run by the Long Island Council of Churches inside a warehouse owned by AHRC Nassau.
The pantry is being staffed by developmentally disabled residents.
“I love to cook, and I love to clean and everything, and I love to help others prepare food,” resident Regina Jones said.
The newly trained food pantry workers are paid, and already some are living on their own from wage they’ve earned.