Swimmer Found Dead At Lake Hopatcong 4 Days After Vanishing

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead Tuesday, four days after he disappeared when he went for a swim in Lake Hopatcong.
Arthur Clarke, 64, disappeared after going swimming in the lake on Friday. Hopatcong police said Clarke was found dead at the lake Tuesday.
Police said Clarke was an avid swimmer who often swam at nightfall, and even in cold weather.
Despite his experience, a neighbor who knows Clarke said Monday that he feared Clarke may have had an accident with a boat.
“On the weekend, this cove has hundreds of boats in it,” Scott Demaio said. “If you’re out there at night, a lot of times you hear boats that are going quicker than they should.”
The New Jersey State Police Marine Bureau is investigating Clarke’s death.