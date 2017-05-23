Trump: ‘Personally Committed’ To Helping Israelis, Palestinians Achieve Peace Deal

JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump said his administration “will always stand with Israel” but said the Palestinians are “ready to reach for peace.”

Speaking Tuesday at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump said he is “personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement.”

“I call upon all people — Jews, Christians, Muslims and every faith, every tribe, every creed, to draw inspiration from this ancient city to set aside our sectarian differences to overcome oppression and hatred,” Trump said.

The president met earlier Tuesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. In a joint statement with Trump, Abbas said Palestinians “are committed to working with you to reach a historic peace deal between us and Israel.”

Abbas said their main conflict with Israel “is with the occupation and settlements.”

Trump also visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, on Tuesday. He laid a wreath and lit the memorial’s eternal flame.

Speaking briefly at the event, he called the Holocaust “history’s darkest hour” and said “it is our solemn duty to remember, to mourn, to grieve and to honor every single life that was so cruelly and viciously taken.”