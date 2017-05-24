Boy, 12, Previously Arrested For 2 Gunpoint Robberies, Arrested For Allegedly Beating Woman, 80, Trying To Set Her On Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old old boy has been arrested for allegedly terrorizing an 80-year-old woman.

The latest attack happened on Tuesday, May, 20 at around 12:40 p.m. in front of the alleged victim’s Gravesend home.

The woman was cleaning the front yard of her home when she was confronted by the boy.

The victim, who does not understand English, didn’t understand what the boy said so he punched her in the face causing a black eye and swelling, police said.

The same kid allegedly attacked the same woman last week in front of her home.

About a week ago, the victim was cleaning in front of her home when the boy attacked her with a metal rod, hitting her in the head, police said.

Her grandson heard her cry out and he chased the boy but lost sight of him.

On another occasion, he allegedly used a lighter to try to set fire to the coat she was wearing.

Police searched the area and found the same boy had been caught on video at a nearby Chinese restaurant during a recent burglary, police said.

The owner recognized him as a regular customer and police identified him from the video.

Detectives recognized him as being arrested for two gunpoint robberies in the area last year.

The victims also identified him from the video.

Charges are currently pending against the boy.