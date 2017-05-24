5/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Clouds and breaks of sun will be the story this afternoon. And we’ll warm up some, but only to about 70°.
Given the onshore flow expected tonight, coastal communities should anticipate some minor flooding. Outside of that, expect an increasing rain chance from southwest to northeast with the city’s best chance after midnight and towards daybreak. Temps are expected to fall into the mid and upper 50’s.
On and off rain is expected tomorrow with a damp easterly breeze. And forget about the 70’s, we’ll have a tough time getting into the 60’s!
As for Friday, we’ll see some wrap-around showers and even a rumble here and there. Highs that day will be running about 10° warmer in the low 70’s.