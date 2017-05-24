5/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Clouds and breaks of sun will be the story this afternoon. And we’ll warm up some, but only to about 70°.

nu tu tri state travel 28 5/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Given the onshore flow expected tonight, coastal communities should anticipate some minor flooding. Outside of that, expect an increasing rain chance from southwest to northeast with the city’s best chance after midnight and towards daybreak. Temps are expected to fall into the mid and upper 50’s.

On and off rain is expected tomorrow with a damp easterly breeze. And forget about the 70’s, we’ll have a tough time getting into the 60’s!

nu tu alert coastal flood 5/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’ll see some wrap-around showers and even a rumble here and there. Highs that day will be running about 10° warmer in the low 70’s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app14 5/24 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

