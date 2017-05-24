Police Search For 2 Armed Robbers In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two men behind two armed robberies in the Bronx in two days.

In the first incident, the men walked up to a 19-year-old victim around 2:30 p.m. on May 15 near 1210 Nelson Avenue in Highbridge and threw him against a parked car, police said. One of the men pulled a gun and told the victim, “Give me everything you got.”

Police said the men stole an iPhone 7 and cash from the victim’s pockets, then ripped a chain from his neck.

The victim was not hurt.

One day later, the men walked up to a 29-year-old victim, who was sitting on a stoop in front of 1055 Walton Avenue in Concourse.

Police said one man took a chain off the victim’s neck, while the second man pulled a gun and took a bracelet off his wrist.

The victim suffered a minor cut on his neck.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet four inches tall, 170 to 200 pounds, with a thin build and clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black baseball cap and black pants. He was carrying what appeared to be a brown revolver in his waistband.

The second suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with a thin build, dreadlocks and a clean shaven face. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and displayed a black handgun.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.