Boomer & Carton: Here’s Jerry (With An Update)

May 24, 2017 6:02 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco routinely provides the perfect mixture of professionalism and fun.

Wednesday morning was no exception.

The “update maven” recapped the Tuesday night baseball action, as the Mets beat up the Padres while the Yankees let one get away against the Royals.

Jerry also got into the NBA and NHL playoffs. The Cavaliers rebounded from an awful showing in Game 3 to grab a commanding 3-1 over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Also in the East, but on the ice, the Senators forced Game 7 with a tight win over the Penguins.

Have a listen.

