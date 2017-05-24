Truck Carrying Crushed Cars Overturns On I-95 Near Fort Lee, New Jersey

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car carrier overturned during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour on I-95 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Authorities say several junked vehicles fell off the tractor trailer when it overturned just before 4 p.m.
Chopper 2 was over the northbound side of the interstate, showing several crushed cars and the overturned carrier snarling traffic on the heavily trafficked roadway.
There was no immediate report of any injuries.
Stick with CBS New York for more on this developing story.